Limp Bizkit have made their return to the music scene after a four-year hiatus with a new track that’s guaranteed to turn heads based on its title alone: “Making Love to Morgan Wallen”.

The rap-rock veterans released their first new material since 2021’s Still Sucks album, though the provocatively titled song bears no actual connection to the country music superstar.

The lyrics showcase Durst’s typical provocative wordplay, including references to the band’s historical conflicts with file-sharing platform Napster and a peculiar line about getting “kicked out of the Trump Resort”. The mysterious Morgan Wallen reference that gives the song its attention-grabbing title doesn’t surface until the outro, where Durst raps, “I make this motherfucker diamond-plated/Making love to Morgan Wallen in an elevator.”

The ambiguous nature of this lyric has left fans and observers puzzling over its meaning. Whether Durst is suggesting a literal encounter with Wallen himself or perhaps referencing making love to someone else whilst Wallen’s music plays in an elevator remains deliberately unclear. The band has offered no clarification on the song’s enigmatic title or its connection to the country star.

The release comes through an unexpected channel, as the track was distributed via EA Games in connection with the upcoming Battlefield 6 video game. This gaming tie-in also saw Limp Bizkit contribute a new remix of their 1999 hit “Break Stuff” for the game’s recent trailer, suggesting a strategic partnership between the band and the gaming franchise.

It remains uncertain whether “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” signals the beginning of a new album cycle for Limp Bizkit. Their last full-length release, Still Sucks, marked their first studio album in a decade when it arrived in 2021. Since then, the band has maintained a relatively low profile in terms of new music releases, though they have been embroiled in significant legal proceedings.

The group has been pursuing a major lawsuit against Universal Music Group over allegedly unpaid royalties, a battle that has likely occupied considerable attention and resources.