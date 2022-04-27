A YouTuber has covered the Eminem classic ‘Lose Yourself’ in the style of Linkin Park and it will leave you wondering why no one thought of doing this before.

It’s the genius work of Anthony Vincent, who Tone Deaf has covered in the past: he injected some heavy metal attitude into the festive period last year when he made Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ in the style of German metal titans Rammstein.

Vincent’s latest incredible cover sees him teaming up with collaborator Jonathan Young to imagine what it would be like if Chester Bennington had talked about his mum’s spaghetti. Chester did sometimes sport bleached blonde hair like Slim Shady I guess.

The nu-metal version of ‘Lose Yourself’ is a scintillating banger, designed in a lab to get a mosh pit moving. The distorted vocals are so 00s it hurts. The riffs are industrial battering rams. The Bennington-esque vocals are spirited and momentous.

Props are also due to Young for sporting huge headphones like Brad Delson usually does on stage. You’ll genuinely think this cover was in the soundtrack to some cheesy action movie from 2002 or 2003. Probably starring Vin Diesel.

This Eminem cover is just the latest in a long line of unbelievable covers from the U.S. YouTuber and musician (he also portrayed John Corabi in the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt.) He’s performed Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ in 50 styles – yes, 50. He’s tried singing Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u’ as My Chemical Romance.

Another recent highlight was a clever cover of Aerosmith’s ‘Dude’ in the style of Disturbed. You get the idea. You can subscribe to Vincent’s YouTube if you want to see what cover he’s got up his sleeve next.

