If you’ve always thought Christmas should be more heavy metal, cover song master Anthony Vincent has got you covered with his version of ‘Last Christmas’.

Somehow he’s made Wham!‘s Last Christmas – one of the cheesiest festive songs ever – work in the style of German metal titans Rammstein.

The U.S. YouTuber and musician – who also portrayed John Corabi in the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt. – has become well known for his unbelievable covers. He’s performed Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ in 50 styles – yes, 50. He’s tried singing Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u’ as My Chemical Romance. You get the gist.

His latest might be his best yet though. The sappy ‘Last Christmas’ is completely overhauled in the style of Rammstein for the thundering Christmas anthem we all really need right now. Listen below and see if you think it’s better than the original.

‘Last Christmas’ was a massive hit for Wham! in 1984. It spent five consecutive weeks at number two but never made it to number one that year due to Band Aid’s ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’.

After several more runs at it, the song finally reached the top spot in the U.K. Singles Chart this year, a massive 36 years after it was first released. That broke the previous record for the longest time between a single’s release and it topping the chart (‘(Is This The Way To) Amarillo?’ by Tony Christie).

‘Last Christmas’ has become a favourite for other artists to cover, including such luminaries as Whigfield, Cascada, and Ashley Tisdale.

It’s been a good month for Christmas and metal mashups. YouTuber Aaron Gage released his mix of ‘Deck the Halls’ and Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ (yes, he also pulled it off). So instead of playing the usual boring festive songs this year, really make your nan’s Christmas Day by blasting Anthony Vincent’s Rammstein and Wham! mashup. Merry metal Christmas.

Check out ‘Last Christmas’ in the style of Rammstein: