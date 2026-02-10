The support acts for Linkin Park’s recently added Australian and New Zealand tour dates have been revealed.

Linkin Park – comprised of Mike Shinoda, Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain – announced their Australian tour in August, with arena shows slated for Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, kicking off on March 3rd. Soon after, they added an Adelaide date due to demand (March 12th), as well as a stop in New Zealand, with a show booked for Auckland’s Spark Arena on March 18th.

Sydney-based rock band Polaris were confirmed for the original tour dates, and have now been added as the special guest in Adelaide.

Renowned for their emphatic relatability and explosive arrangements, Polaris established their place as a fixture in the Australian heavy landscape early on via their first two ARIA-nominated albums, 2017’s The Mortal Coil and 2020’s The Death Of Me, both of which debuted in the Australian Top 10.

More recently, they released Fatalism. The album landed at No. 29 on Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s 100 Best Albums of the 2020s So Far list, and it led them to a nomination for the prestigious Australian Music Prize.

Meanwhile, Vana has been added as the special guest in Auckland. Originally from California, Vana is a New Zealand-based artist whose industrial alt-metal sound merges brutal riffs with haunting electro-pop elements, trap-influenced production, and visceral breakdowns. She is entirely self-taught, building her sound and fanbase independently before signing to Sumerian Records in 2025.

The tour marks Linkin Park’s first visit to Australia and New Zealand since 2013, and the first since their revival with new vocalist Emily Armstrong. Their reunion tour began last year, despite some controversy involving late frontman Chester Bennington’s family and issues around Armstrong.

Armstrong was officially added to the band’s lineup last September. At their first performance with the new lineup, frontman Shinoda told the crowd: “We are thrilled to be back out here. It is not about erasing the past. It is about starting this new chapter into the future and coming out here for each and every one of you. We loved writing this music. We are very fuckin’ excited about the new record. So thank you guys very much. We had an incredible night with you.”

The band made their triumphant return to the spotlight with new singles “The Emptiness Machine”, which surged to No. 1 on both the Billboard Alternative and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts, and “Heavy is the Crown”, the official League of Legends World Championship Anthem and their first collaboration with Riot Games.

The tour will see them perform the new hits alongside iconic anthems, spanning their 20+ year career.

LINKIN PARK AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Tuesday, March 3rd

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, March 5th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, March 8th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, March 10th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, March 12th

AEC Arena, Adelaide SA

Saturday, March 14th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Sunday, March 15th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, March 18th (LIMITED TICKETS)

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ