On October 24th, Linkin Park will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their career-defining debut album, Hybrid Theory.

Ahead of the anniversary, the record has hit another massive sales milestone. Hybrid Theory has now been certified 12 times platinum by the RIAA. The record officially achieved its 12x platinum status on September 11th.

Hybrid Theory earned a diamond achievement (10 million) on January 7th, 2005. It crept up to the 11 million mark on August 15th 2017. The record first went platinum just over two months following its initial release.

Hybrid Theory boasts a bunch of the bands most beloved singles like ‘One Step Closer’, ‘Crawling’, ‘Papercut’, and ‘In The End.’

On October 9th, the band are set to drop a 20th-anniversary special edition of their landmark album. They’ll be releasing a limited edition deluxe box set comprised of hard-to-find material spread over 5 CDs, 4 LPs, and 3 DVDs, an 80-page book, oversize poster, 3 lithographs, replica tour laminate, 2-track street team cassette sampler, and a download card.

5 CDs

Hybrid Theory

Reanimation

B-Side Rarities – 12 track compilation of rare B-sides

LPU Rarities – 18 tracks previously released to Linkin Park Underground members only

Forgotten Demos – 12 previously unreleased tracks

3 DVDs

FRAT PARTY AT THE PANKAKE FESTIVAL

“PROJEKT REVOLUTION 2002” and “THE SEQUEL TO THE DVD WITH THE WORST NAME WE’VE EVER COME UP WITH”

“THE FILLMORE 2001” (San Francisco) and “ROCK AM RING 2001” (Germany)

3 Albums on 4 LPs

Hybrid Theory – (1 LP)

Reanimation – (2 LP)

Hybrid Theory EP– 6 track LP, etching on side 2 (1 LP)

2020 will also mark a decade since Linkin Park unleashed their sprawling, ambitious fourth album, A Thousand Suns. To commemorate the occasion, the band recently shared a mini-documentary, delving into the creative process of the “multi-concept record.”

“We want to go to a psychedelic place where you can feel and see the sounds,” explains the late Chester Bennington. “We want to be in a multi-sensual place, musically. We want to combine it all into a story that feels as though we’re taking you on a journey.”