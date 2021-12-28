Charli XCX has teased fans with a snippet of her long-awaited collaboration with Rina Sawayama.

The pop star previewed the still-untitled song in a TikTok clip last night. “2022 sneak peak, ” she titled the TikTok, tagging Sawayama in the post. From what we can hear, it’s a bouncing club track, the beat even recalling 90s garage music. “That’s that,” Charli said facing the camera. “You don’t need anymore of that.” Her fans seem to have enjoyed the little taste though: the TikTok clip has been liked almost 30,000 times at the time of writing.

It comes after the singer teased her collaboration with Sawayama earlier this month, sharing a text message exchange between the duo in which Sawayama said “our voices work so well together.” Charli returned the kindness, telling her partner that she “seriously crushed it.” Charli had previously swooned back in May over Sawayama’s purple dress at this year’s BRIT Awards, which soon led to them having “texted about making a song.”

Check out the snippet of Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama’s collaboration:

The song is set to be part of her upcoming fifth studio album, Crash, which is scheduled for release on March 18th 2022. Charli has dropped two singles from it to date: ‘Good Ones’ and ‘New Shapes’, the latter featuring Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek. She’s also excitedly detailed the sound of the new album, saying it will “make people dance and cry at the same time” and features “an overload of sexiness.”

2022 will also see Charli release a documentary about the making of her previous album, How I’m Feeling Now. Titled Alone Together, the doc promises to bring fans deeply into the singer’s world. It’s set to arrive in cinemas in January.

