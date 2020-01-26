After clocking in at #72 on the Hottest 100 yesterday, Angie has dropped a special cover of the 80’s classic to raise funds for bushfire relief.

Angie McMahon, indie industry darling and one of Australia’s most exciting songwriters, has given us a slice of ‘new’ music to get around. Since releasing her acclaimed debut album Salt last year, Angie’s been keeping the positive momentum going on the road but this weekend, we’re stoked to hear more from her on record.

Releasing a cover of Bonnie Tyler’s classic ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’, Angie shows off her talent for injecting her own sense of individualism into her craft. A favourite track of hers, Angie’s performed ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ on tour before, but this is the first time it is seeing official release.

The track is currently available on Amazon Music, where each online purchase will see the proceeds go directly to the fire relief fund helping Australia’s First Nations communities.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

“There is burning and sadness and loss,” Angie has said in an official statement. “There is compassion and community, there are so many heroes, and there’s so much that needs to be done. ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ is a favourite song of mine and the proceeds will go to the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities. Every time it is played, our team will be sending the money to the traditional owners of our land, the people who know how to care for the land, the people we should always be listening to.”

Angie will be headlining this year’s Meadow festival in regional Victoria, a festival which is boasting a lineup of artists including Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Emily Wurramara, Youth Group and more. Like many upcoming events around the country, the festival (March 27th – 29th) is donating profits towards the bushfire relief effort. For more information, visit the Meadow official website.