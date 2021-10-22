ABBA have released another new single, ‘Just A Notion’, an exuberant and sunny track that recalls their glory days.

It’s the third single from their forthcoming album Voyage, which is scheduled for release next month on November 5th. It follows comeback singles ‘I Still Have Faith in You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’.

‘Just A Notion’ was actually recorded initially in September 1978 but wasn’t included in the final cut of their sixth studio album, 1979’s Voulez-Vous.

The instrumentals have been updated but with the vocals from the original recording retained. “A ridiculously happy song,” is how the band’s Björn Ulvaeus described it in a statement and he isn’t wrong. “Hopefully it will cheer you up in these dark times!” he added.

He continued: “It’s a good song with great vocals. I know that we played it to a publisher in France and a couple of other people we trusted and as far as I can remember they liked it very much. So it’s a mystery and will remain a mystery.

Now Benny has recorded a new backing track to which we’ve added drums and guitars, but all vocals are from the original 1978 tracks. In a way, it demonstrates what we plan to do with ABBA Voyage in 2022. There, we will have a live band playing, but all vocals will be from the old recordings.”

Ulvaeus also revealed that he was unsure why the song wasn’t chosen in the end to be included on Voulez-Vous – after listening to it, you’ll probably end up agreeing with him.

The upcoming Voyage really gives meaning to ‘long-awaited’: it will mark ABBA’s first album in an incredible four decades, following The Visitors from 1981. The album can be pre-ordered here.

