Kanye West has debuted a brand new track, ‘No Child Left Behind’, during a Beats by Dre commercial starring American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.

The commercial premiered during Game 6 of the NBA finals. Sha’Carri Richardson, America’s fasted woman, was disqualified from competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games earlier this month after testing positive for marijuana.

Richardson, 21, won the women’s 100-meter race at the U.S. track and field trials in Oregon last month, but her positive test invalidated her result. It was a contentious decision that incited widespread cultural discourse.

Instead of focusing on the recent controversy, the Beats by Dre ad turns its lens on Richardsons athletic genius and features her training alone at night whilst listening to the new Kanye album.

Within the commercial, Kanye West revealed the DONDA will arrive later this week on Friday, July 23rd. A listening event for the forthcoming record will take place on Thursday, July 22nd in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, and will be live-streamed via Apple Music.

You can watch the commercial below.

Check out ‘No Child Left Behind’ by Kanye West for Beats by Dre:

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Kanye First teased Donda back in June 2020. Ahead of the release of his single, ‘Wash Us in the Blood’, Kanye said that his follow-up to 2019’s Jesus Is King would be called God’s Country. Then, during his presidential campaign, he claimed that the album Donda: With Child would be released in late July. Obviously, that wasn’t the case.