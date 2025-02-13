Sydney rap group OneFour have sampled a Bob Marley classic and teamed up with a UK pop senastion as they drop a late-summer anthem.

The group have released “Phone Call” with guest vocals from UK artist Mabel – and during the track, they fuse in parts of Bob Marley’s reggae anthem “Is This Love?” The track was produced by Grammy-nominated producer 18YOMAN (Kid Cudi, Lil Nas X), Chelsea Warner, and Sykes Beats (Headie One).

Lyrically, the single has been described as “a love song born out of the streets, where balancing relationships and loyalties lie at the heart of a turbulent lifestyle.”

“This one’s special to us,” band member Spenny said about the track. “Bob Marley’s an artist that was loved and listened to often in our households so it’s an honour to be able to sample one of his bangers. To have Mabel feature on this track wid us & DONPROD with the music video made a lot of sense cause we really trynna take this thing international.”

Mabel said collaborating with the Mount Druitt crew – J Emz, Spenny, Celly and Lekks – was “super effortless and so much fun.”

“The Bob Marley sample is obviously so iconic and getting to sing it and add my spin to it was really special! I love the record so much and I’m hoping we get to perform it together at some point soon,” she said.

OneFour filmed the video for “Phone Call” with UK directors DONPROD, with scenes shot in London and Sydney.

The local grime rap pioneers have racked up about 240 million streams across their catalogue of hits since they became breakout stars with their album Against All Odds, which was released in 2020. Last year, they supported The Kid LAROI on his Australian arena tour and played to more than 60,000 fans across the country.