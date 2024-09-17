ONEFOUR team up with UK drill pioneer Headie One on their new single “Gang Ties.”

The release comes ahead of their national stadium tour with The Kid LAROI and Quavo in November (see tour dates here), and Headie One’s national tour in October (see tour dates here).

“Gang Ties” explores the journey from life before fame to now, focusing on themes of loyalty and change, with references to Mount Druitt in Western Sydney and Broadwater Farm in North London.

Headie One visited Australia last month, where he and ONEFOUR filmed the video for “Gang Ties” in Mount Druitt. The video goes live today (Wednesday, September 18th) at 5 pm.

“Whether it’s out of necessity or choice, we form Gang Ties or connections with people we relate to – brotherhoods that are formed to overcome the challenges that we often face. Headie One has been one of our favourite UK rappers for time, so to have him feature on one of our songs is a big moment for us. Western Sydney to the world,” said ONEFOUR.

Headie One added, “It’s great to be able to travel and connect with the guys in person. I’ve been a fan of their music from afar so when the opportunity came to do a track together and I heard the theme of the song it made sense to me. We share a lot of similarities in our upbringing, the environments we grew up in and the friendships in our communities.

These things help make the song have more meaning.“

“GANG TIES” follows ONEFOUR’s recent singles “Natural Habitat” and “Prove ‘Em Wrong,” their APRA award for Most Performed Hip-Hop Work for the Gold single “Commas,” and their sold-out headline tour, ‘The Get Back Tour’, across Australia and New Zealand.

Since their breakthrough in 2019 with “The Message” and “Spot the Difference,” ONEFOUR established themselves in the Australian music scene with their 2020 EP Against All Odds, which reached No. 7 on the ARIA Charts. Their 2023 Netflix documentary Against All Odds premiered at SXSW Sydney.

ONEFOUR’s “Gang Ties feat. Headie One” is out now.