Ruel has returned with ‘YOU AGAINST YOURSELF’, his second single of the year.

The Sydney singer-songwriter’s latest holds an uplifting message, reminding listener’s to find the strength to fight self-sabotage.

“‘YOU AGAINST YOURSELF’ is about someone in my life who has lots of self-destructing qualities,” Ruel says about the track. “It’s about that feeling of reaching out to them to let them know the direction they’re heading in isn’t healthy and even though it seems like there’s little hope and you feel helpless, you’re still rooting for them.”

The polished pop sound of ‘YOU AGAINST YOURSELF’ has esteemed talent backing Ruel up, including co-producers Sammy With (Harry Styles, King Princess) and M-Phazes (Khalid, Noah Cyrus).

‘YOU AGAINST YOURSELF’ is the first official single from Ruel’s eagerly-anticipated debut album. It’s his second single of 2022 following ‘LET THE GRASS GROW’.

After his hugely-anticipated Splendour in the Grass performance fell foul of bad weather, Ruel is making it up to fans with a special free hometown show in Sydney later this month.

Presented by Amazon Music, he’ll take to the stage in the city for the first time in over two years. The show is set to take place at Enmore Theatre on Tuesday, August 23rd.

“SYDNEY im so hyped to announce that after 2 and half years, i finally get to do a hometown show!” the singer shared on social media. “And thanks to @amazonmusic i’ve been able to make this gig FREE for all of u!

“It felt so shit to have my set at Splendour cancelled last minute coz we had put together a whole new show and stage for u guys, so i have been trying really hard to find a way to give u guys that show, but only if i could give u that show for free.”

Ruel’s ‘YOU AGAINST YOURSELF’ is out now.

