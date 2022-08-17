Spacey Jane took time out of their busy touring schedule to share a cover of an iconic Paramore song for Spotify Singles.

The indie rockers took on ‘The Only Exception’, one of Hayley Williams and co.’s most beloved songs. The track featured on Paramore’s 2009 album Brand New Eyes and reached the Top 20 on the ARIA Singles Chart.

Spacey Jane also reworked their own song ‘Hardlight’ for their Spotify Singles session. “We really enjoyed putting these tracks together – it was some of the most fun we’ve had in the studio in ages,” the WA band’s frontman Caleb Harper said.

“With ‘Hardlight’, it was cool to go back to the song and play around with ideas that didn’t quite make the album cut and approach it with fresh ears. It’s not something you get to do with your own music very often. The Paramore cover was a dream too, we tried to keep it as simple as possible, the original really doesn’t need reinvention so we just got lost in the melodrama of it.”

Spacey Jane follow fellow Australian artists G Flip and Peach PRC in featuring on Spotify Singles. Back in June, G Flip released a reimagined version of their single ‘GAY 4 ME’, and also took on ‘Kiwi’, a Harry Styles track beloved by his fans. For her edition, Peach PRC released a new version of their hit single ‘God Is A Freak’, as well as putting their own unique spin on Wheatus’ utter classic ‘Teenage Dirtbag’.

Spacey Jane will spend the rest of August touring Australia, with support provided by I Know Leopard and Teenage Dads. Tickets for the shows not yet sold out are available here. The tour is in celebration of their recently-released second studio album, Here Comes Everybody, which debuted atop the ARIA Albums Chart in June.

