The Paramore hit ‘Still Into You’ is a karaoke classic, but it’s never been covered in the style of four obnoxious drummers until now.

Thanks be to Nathaniel Mueller, a TikToker operating under the name natemuellerdrums, who dropped the hilarious clip “Types Of Obnoxious Drummers Playing Still Into You’ last week (who doesn’t have an obnoxious drummer or two in their lives?).

First up he plays as “The Pop Punk Guy”, inspired by the currently inescapable blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, frantically pounding the drums. Next up is “The Tom Addict”, with the tom-tom drum getting a particular bashing.

“The Guy Who Loves Halftime Breakdowns” comes next, followed by the cockiest performer of them all, “The Offbeat Guy/Showoff Stick Trick Guy”, twirling those drumsticks like there’s no tomorrow.

Mueller, a Tennessee student, is gaining a huge following on TikTok due to his fascinating drum covers. He’s previously released similar covers of the likes of Rush (‘Tom Sawyer’), Fountains of Wayne (‘Stacy’s Mom’), and most recently Bruno Mars (‘Grenade’).

He’s picked a good time for a Paramore cover, with the band set to return with their first album in five long years in 2022. In a newsletter post last year, Hayley Williams hinted at Paramore’s comeback. “Before I go, thank y’all so much for the incredible support these last couple years,” she said.

“I know we didn’t get to properly come together to sing and vent and sweat it all out…but I do think that Petals and descansos lived exactly the lives they were meant to. Besides, Paramore can’t be ‘on a break’ forever now can we?”

A few months later, she further revealed the new sonic direction the new album is set to take, telling fans not to necessarily expect a "comeback emo record."

