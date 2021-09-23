We have another new single from Tom Morello’s new album The Atlas Underground Fire, this one featuring Bring Me the Horizon.

The Rage Against the Machine star loves a collaboration or five: his 2018 fourth solo album The Atlas Underground had a guest on every track, including Marcus Mumford, Killer Mike, Vic Mensa, and Portugal. The Man.

His forthcoming album seems to be following a similar pattern. The guitarist already dropped a cover of the AC/DC classic ‘Highway to Hell’ when he announced his record last month, which featured Eddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen.

That’s now been followed by ‘Let’s Get The Party Started’ with Bring Me the Horizon guesting this time. Oli Sykes’ growl dovetails well with Morello’s thrilling guitar riffs as you’d expect.

Morello shared his excitement about his latest collaboration. “Bring Me the Horizon is really the current standard bearer of hard rock (and) metal today, and thank God for them for that. I had a couple of huge riffs and we just started mashing it up with Zakk Cervini, who has worked with them before. This song was written on three continents — Oli was in Brazil, Jordan was in England and then I was here in L.A..

It was a real United Nations of metal coming together to produce this song, which really feels to me like it captures the angst and the frustration of the pandemic boiling over into an all-time mosh pit. This song also has one of my favorite guitar solos that I’ve played in quite a while, as I was really digging deep to make a solo as devastating as the track.”

The Atlas Underground Fire is scheduled for release on October 15th. Other collaborations confirmed for the album are Phantogram and Dennis Lyxźen of Refused.

Check out ‘Let’s Get The Party Started’ by Tom Morello ft. Bring Me the Horizon: