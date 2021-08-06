Guns N’ Roses have officially released a new song, titled ‘Absurd’, just days after the band debuted the song during a Boston concert.

The hard rock legends performed ‘Absurd’ live for the first time three days ago at the city’s Fenway Park. But it’s both a new song and not really a new song. It’s actually a reworking of a previous track, the unreleased Silkworms, which was written during the sessions for Chinese Democracy back in 2001.

Now, as per Blabbermouth, they’ve released ‘Absurd’, the updated version, on all digital platforms, which you can listen to below. Their lead singer Axl Rose found the humour in it all. “Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is really kind of absurd to try this,” he told the crowd in Boston while introducing the song. “Wasn’t that funny? And they don’t even know the joke yet. Okay, this is called ‘Absurd’.”

It really is a good time to be a Guns N’ Roses fan. The band are currently touring around the U.S. on their ‘We’re F’N Back’ tour, featuring the classic lineup of Slash (guitar), Duff McKagan (bass), and Rose (lead vocals), backed up by Richard Fortus (guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), Dizzy Reed (keys), and Melissa Reese (keys). The classic lineup restarted touring together in 2016 on the aptly named ‘Not in This Lifetime…Tour’.

They’re also supposedly working on a new studio album, which would be their first record since Chinese Democracy all the way back in 2008. Any new album would also be the first to feature the triumvirate of Rose, Slash, and McKagan since 1993 when they released “The Spaghetti Incident?”. It’s unknown if ‘Absurd’ would be included on the new record.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Listen to ‘Absurd’ by Guns N’ Roses: