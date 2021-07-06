Guns N’ Roses rocker Slash has a good reason to celebrate today, with the news that he has now been sober for a whopping 15 years.

The guitarist’s girlfriend, Megan Hodges, shared the milestone in an Instagram post shared on July 4, where she congratulated Slash on the impressive achievement, adding that she’s “so very proud” of the rocker’s progress.

“Baby, Congratulations on your 15 YEARS of SOBRIETY! ‘An addict who achieves recovery is capable of achieving anything’ (wise words someone said),” Hodges wrote.

“I am so very proud of you every day but today I am so very extra proud of you. I love you to the moon and back!”

The 55-year-old rock legend has been open about his past addiction to alcohol and heroin and has previously discussed being diagnosed with heart disease cardiomyopathy, reportedly due to his former heavy drinking.

“I come from, not an alcoholic background, but my dad was a drinker and people in my family were drinkers, and being born in England that was just part of pub culture,” he previously told Classic Rock.

“[I] know that if I thought I could casually have a drink or casually do whatever, that would leave that door open. I know how that works, because I’ve done it before, so I just abstain from it altogether.”

Slash also wrote about the moment he decided to get sober in his 1997 self-titled autobiography, saying: “First I kicked the drugs, then I cleared my head and did some work on figuring out why I liked to put myself in the same position over and over again.

“Early in the morning of July 3, 2006, I checked into rehab. I did a full thirty days, I fully surrendered… I learned more about myself than I ever thought was possible. And I’ve been sober ever since.”

It comes following yet another rock star celebrating their milestone, with Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx marking 20 years of sobriety on July 3.

As per Loudwire, Sixx shared his happiness with the notable anniversary by posting a lengthy message on Instagram. “Some people will try an kick you in the nuts, steal your money, stab you in the back, guaranteed to let you down, sabotage yer life, not believe in you and gossip that you’ll never make a day without drugs or alcohol,” he started. “And do you know what you’re gonna do? YOU’RE GONNA STAY SOBER ONE DAY AT A TIME.”

He continued: “You are the miracle, the one that breaks the addiction chain, the one who is a living amens. The one who has altered your family history. You will live in gratitude for those that never thought you’d stay sober or make it out alive BECAUSE THEY MADE YOU STRONGER and you know how to forgive assholes.

And when you see people who are still suffering / treading water or gasping for air, be sure to throw them a life vest. Because we give back now to those that are still afflicted and hope they too pass it on.” Sixx concluded his message with the hashtags #SobrietyRocks and #20 years.

Watch ‘November Rain’ by Guns N’ Roses: