Not sure a previously unheard freestyle about Pepsi is what fans meant when they asked for more verses from The Notorious B.I.G..

Given how it’s been over 20 years since The Notorious B.I.G was murdered, there’s not really much left in the way of leftover or unheard of material from the legendary rapper.

So it’s quite the surprise to find out that Biggie left behind a previously unreleased freestyle that was recorded back in 1997 and it’s only come to light now in 2020.

There’s only one catch though: this new piece of Notorious B.I.G. material is about Pepsi and it’s being used in a commercial.

So TMZ reports that the late rapper had laid down the verses to this Pepsi freestyle during a 1997 appearance on the New York radio station Hot 97, and this recording was seemingly lost until now.

Biggie fans expecting some deep exploration into life with Pepsi as some sort of symbol will be a little disappointed as the whole thing is literally just about the popular soft drink: “Big slam, quick slam, tin can, whatever/ Whether too cold or too hot/ You got to keep Pepsi in the freezer/ I keep a 3 liter for my crew/ My girl like them diet joints too.”

As for the commercial itself, well it’s literally just a minute of animated faceless people hanging out at a corner store called B.I.G’s Bodega while the late rapper freestyle serves as the background music.

Oh well, beggars can’t be choosers, especially when it comes to new material from Biggie.

And judging by the response when the late rapper’s plastic crown was sold for over half a million dollarydoos not long ago, it’s safe to say that Biggie fans will froth over this Pepsi freestyle anyway.

Check out the Pepsi freestyle by The Notorious B.I.G.: