The Swedish group are back with their first new music since 2017.

Little Dragon are gearing up for a busy year, with the announcement of a brand new album on its way! New Me, Same Us is out March 27th, the first batch of new music from the band since 2017’s Season High and 2019’s ‘Tongue Kissing’.

From it, Little Dragon fans are getting their first taste this week in new single ‘Hold On’. Recorded at the band’s home studio in Gothenburg, Sweden, is atmospheric, executed with slick flair.

The production – as usual with Little Dragon releases – is great, while Yukimi Nagano’s vocals are effortlessly engaging.

Listen: Little Dragon ‘Hold On’

Of New Me, Same Us, Little Dragon have said that the album is them at their most cohesive effort yet.

“This album has been the most collaborative for us yet,” they said in a press release. “[which] might sound weird considering we’ve been making music together for all these years. But we’ve worked hard at being honest, finding the courage to let go of our egos and be pieces of something bigger.”

The release of Season High marked 10 years since Little Dragon made their debut, unleashing their self-titled studio album in 2007. Since then, we’ve seen the evolution of the group over eclectic electronica and R&B fusions (Ritual Union, Nabuma Rubberband).

Now, as Little Dragon enters the territory of Album Number Six, it seems that the dynamic that has always come across as strong, has taken on new shades and is better and more fruitful than ever.

“We are all on our own personal journeys, full of change, yet still we stand united with stories we believe in, that make us who we are.”