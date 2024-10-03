Live Nation is bringing some of the biggest names in music to the Sydney Opera House Forecourt this year.

Announced earlier this week (October 2nd), Live Nation’s ‘On The Steps’ is a fortnight of curated outdoor concerts taking place on the city’s most spectacular outdoor stage, the Sydney Opera House Forecourt.

Running from November 26th-December 10th, the series will host nine evenings of world-class live music set against one of the most stunning backdrops in the world.

Glass Animals will open ‘On The Steps’ on November 26th and 27th, looking to refresh their strong connection with Aussie audiences.

Global pop sensation Troye Sivan will follow them on November 28th and 29th, but both shows are already sold out. Tones and I, Missy Higgins, and Tina Arena and Richard Marx are also part of ‘On the Steps’.

English indie-pop star Declan McKenna will play alongside Irish band Two Door Cinema Club on December 6th, with New Zealand singer-songwriter Brooke Fraser joining the Sydney Symphony Orchestra for a spectacular show on December 10th to finish the series.

‘On The Steps’ is partnering with music industry charity Support Act, with all donations made through the series’ golden ticket promotion being matched by Live Nation. (Live Nation to match the total amount of donations received, up to a maximum aggregate amount of $10,000.)

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Support Act provides vital crisis relief, mental health and wellbeing support to musicians, managers, crew, music workers and organisations across all genres of music.

Mike Ross, Promoter, Live Nation Australia Promoter Mike Ross shares: “We couldn’t be more excited to be bringing our annual On The Steps series back to the Sydney Opera House Forecourt. This year features more shows than ever, which is testament to the enthusiasm we see from fans to attend concerts here, and the interest from artists to perform in such a globally recognisable location. We look forward to welcoming everyone back in November.”

Clive Miller, CEO of Support Act, adds: “We are delighted to be partnering with Live Nation for this truly epic series of concerts on the steps of the much-loved Sydney Opera House. It’s a wonderful celebration of Australian and international music and a great opportunity to raise funds to support music workers who are doing it tough, especially in the lead up to Christmas. We look forward to being part of this wonderful concert series.”

On The Steps 2024

Tickets on sale now via livenation.com.au

Glass Animals – November 26th-27th

Troye Sivan – November 28th-29th (SOLD OUT)

Tones and I – November 30th

Missy Higgins – December 1st (SOLD OUT)

Two Door Cinema Club & Declan McKenna – December 6th

Tina Arena and Richard Marx – December 9th

Brooke Fraser with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra – December 10th