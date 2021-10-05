Oh Lizzo, what have ye done? The ‘Juice’ singer has provoked backlash after being revealed to be a fan of Chris Brown.

The star was spotted posing with Brown backstage at a concert on Saturday, October 2nd, as per Billboard. Just before they took a picture together, Lizzo gushed to Brown about just how big a fan she is.

“Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favourite person in the whole f—ing world,” she can be heard to say in the video. Lizzo first got a picture alone with Brown before her friends joined in for a group pose.

Lizzo asked Chris Brown for a picture in new video: "Can I get a picture with you because you're my favorite person in the whole f*cking world."pic.twitter.com/QcSYrCiOm0 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 2, 2021

Reaction to the video was mixed online. Many disapproved of Lizzo for being so vocal about her adoration for Brown considering his rap sheet: he assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna back in 2009; he was accused of threatening another woman with a gun at his house in 2016; he also faced rape allegations in 2019; on a lesser scale, he’s had public brawls with the likes of Drake and Frank Ocean in the past.

Yet it’s also perfectly conceivable that Lizzo was a fan of Brown’s music as a teenager, before the major trouble in his life emerged publicly. This was the defence used by others to back her on social media. See for yourself just how mixed the reaction was:

taking a picture with chris brown in 2021 Lizzo….. pic.twitter.com/KCWwcVPwSS — excessively black 🌱 (@sailorfemme) October 2, 2021

Chris brown being your fave person is just really pathetic BUT 90% of y’all faves including mines have worked with that man so don’t act brand new with Lizzo — N. (@nayadontgiveaf) October 2, 2021

People being outraged at Lizzo’s love for Chris Brown while so many other artists be out here supporting/collaborating with him with no backlash, makes zero sense. Don’t make me go down the list of people…Just say you don’t like her. — Crystal Alejandro (@Crystalejandro) October 3, 2021

Lizzo has yet to respond to the criticism, although she did post a compilation video of her concert experience (see below), captioning it “THE MILLENNIUM TOUR IS MY SUPERBOWL B—H.”

And in the month where several famous faces have come out in support of R. Kelly after his trial verdict, sadly it seems troubled celebrities will always have those who will continue to back their corner regardless of what they do.

Check out Lizzo’s compilation video: