Lizzo has seemingly responded to Kanye West over his recent controversial comments about her weight.

The rapper sat down for a chat with Fox News host Tucker Carlson last week, and dropped some highly controversial statements.

On his “good friend” Lizzo (who supposedly works with his trainer), he had a lot to say. “When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots – that’s a term for like telemarketer callers on Instagram – they attack her for losing weight,” he said to Carlson. According to Kanye, it’s “because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy.” After setting aside the issue of whether being overweight was attractive, he added, “it’s actually clinically unhealthy and for people to promote that is demonic.” When Carlson then asked why people would want to promote such an idea, Kanye claimed “it’s a genocide of the black race. They want to kill us in any way they can.”

During her concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Friday, October 7th, Lizzo appeared to respond by calling out the overuse of her name in media interviews.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherf—ing name in their motherf—ing mouth for no motherf—ing reason,” Lizzo said to the audience.

“I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business,” she added before asking the audience, “Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?” You can watch the singer’s comments onstage in Toronto via TMZ.

Kanye might start finding it difficult to make such inflammatory statements with several social media platforms now taking action against him.

Just one day after Instagram restricted the rapper’s account, his Twitter account was locked on Sunday after he posted alleged antisemitic material. You can take a look at his already lengthy history of controversial statements and moments here.