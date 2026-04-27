Loathe have announced their new album, A Stranger to You.

The English band’s third album will arrive on July 17th via SharpTone Records. It’s the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s The Things They Believe.

According to a press release, A Stranger to You “takes the formula that the band helped to build for modern alternative music and reshapes it; crafting a brand new world that integrates disparate global influences to confound listeners and sharpen the senses.”

It’s being hailed as their “most sonically adventurous work to date.”

Listen to new single “Revenant”, featuring Jami Morgan and Eric “Shade” Balderose, below.

Following their album announcement, Loathe will embark on their first-ever headline tour of Australia next month.

Commencing on Saturday, May 9th in Perth, the band will then take their immersive live show to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle, before closing out in Brisbane.

Emerging via the British underground heavy music scene in 2014, Loathe have spent over a decade blazing trails. With a seamless knack for fusing everything from gossamer shoegaze through to black metal, industrial hues, metalcore and more, they brandish sharp fluidity at every turn which has seen them release three studio albums to date, score multiple award nominations, and even notch up a seal of approval from Deftones’ own Chino Moreno along the way.

They most recently dazzled in 2021 via their third studio LP The Things They Believe, expanding on 2020’s I Let It In and It Took Everything. It embraced evocative soundscapes, searing technicality, experimentation and lush ambience, complete with a turn from The 1975’s saxophonist John Waugh. In 2025 the band returned with a brand new single “Gifted Every Strength”.

Loathe’s “Revenant” (ft. Jami Morgan and Eric “Shade” Balderose) is out now. A Stranger to You is out July 17th via SharpTone Records. Ticket information for their Australian tour can be found here.