Some of the world’s biggest music festivals this year will be available to watch on livestream locally this year.

Announced today (May 19th), Disney+ will livestream Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Music Festival for the very first time in Australia, while Hulu will host streaming in the US.

RÜFÜS DU SOL are one of the featured headliners for both Bonnaroo and Austin City Limits, while New Zealand heavyweight Lorde is one of the top acts for Lollapalooza. A stack of local artists have also been confirmed on the bill, including Empire of the Sun, 5 Seconds of Summer, Alison Wonderland, Spacey Jane, Balu Brigada, Ninajirachi and Ecca Vandal.

“Music festivals are among the most electric, can’t-miss moments in culture, and now Disney+ and Hulu subscribers around the world can experience the excitement,” Lauren Tempest, Head of Content Planning & Partnerships, DTC at The Walt Disney Company, said.

“As we continue to extend our live offerings, we remain committed to bringing fans the biggest, most iconic moments right as they happen, and are thrilled to bring that vision to life with Live Nation.”

Kevin Chernett, EVP, Head of Global Media Partnerships at Live Nation, added: “Music festivals used to be experiences reserved for the people who could physically be there. Now they’re becoming global live moments that fans want to experience together in real time, no matter where they are in the world. Expanding this partnership with Disney+ and Hulu allows these festivals to reach music fans at an entirely different scale.”

In addition to livestreaming the festival, Disney+ will also bring back the Live Set, an on-site content studio at each festival with artist interviews and behind-the-scenes content throughout each weekend.

This year in Australia, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will stream live June 12th – 15th, Lollapalooza July 31st – August 3rd, and Austin City Limits Music Festival October 3rd – 5th (all dates AEST).

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ