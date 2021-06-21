Sound the alarm: Lorde is finally returning to Australia and New Zealand in 2022 for her ‘Solar Power’ tour.
After five long years, the indie-pop queen will grace stages across Australia and New Zealand in February and March next year.
Kicking off in her native New Zealand, the ‘Solar Power’ tour will then head through Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney before concluding in Perth.
Lorde‘s down under dates form part of a global world tour which will see her play shows across Europe, the United Kingdom and North America.
The announcement follows the release of her long-awaited new track ‘Solar Power’, which serves as her first new music in four years and the first single from her upcoming album of the same name.
We’re betting tickets will sell out at record speed, so peep all the deets on the tour below to ensure that you don’t miss out.
Lorde – ‘Solar Power’ Australia and New Zealand Tour 2022
TELSTRA PLUS PRE-SALE (AUSTRALIA)
via telstra.com/music
Runs 48 hours from: Monday, June 28th (staggered timings)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
SPARK PRE-SALE (NEW ZEALAND)
Runs 48 hours from: Monday, June 28th (12 noon Local)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/lorde
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday, June 30th (12 noon Local)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Monday, July 5th (12 noon Local)
Sunday, February 27th
Neudorf Vineyards, Upper Moutere, NZ
Tuesday, March 1st
Days Bay, Lower Hutt, NZ
Wednesday, March 2nd
Black Barn Vineyards, Havelock North, NZ
Friday, March 4th
TSB Bowel Of Brooklands, New Plymouth, NZ
via ticketek.co.nz
Saturday, March 5th
Outer Fields at Western Springs, Auckland, NZ
Thursday, March 10th
Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday, March 12th
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC
via ticketek.com.au
Tuesday, March 15th
Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW
via ticketek.com.au
Saturday, March 19th
Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth, WA
via moshtix.com.au