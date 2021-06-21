Sound the alarm: Lorde is finally returning to Australia and New Zealand in 2022 for her ‘Solar Power’ tour.

After five long years, the indie-pop queen will grace stages across Australia and New Zealand in February and March next year.

Kicking off in her native New Zealand, the ‘Solar Power’ tour will then head through Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney before concluding in Perth.

Lorde‘s down under dates form part of a global world tour which will see her play shows across Europe, the United Kingdom and North America.

The announcement follows the release of her long-awaited new track ‘Solar Power’, which serves as her first new music in four years and the first single from her upcoming album of the same name.

We’re betting tickets will sell out at record speed, so peep all the deets on the tour below to ensure that you don’t miss out.

Lorde – ‘Solar Power’ Australia and New Zealand Tour 2022

TELSTRA PLUS PRE-SALE (AUSTRALIA)

via telstra.com/music

Runs 48 hours from: Monday, June 28th (staggered timings)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

SPARK PRE-SALE (NEW ZEALAND)

via spark.co.nz/music

Runs 48 hours from: Monday, June 28th (12 noon Local)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/lorde

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday, June 30th (12 noon Local)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Monday, July 5th (12 noon Local)

Sunday, February 27th

Neudorf Vineyards, Upper Moutere, NZ

via ticketmaster.co.nz

Tuesday, March 1st

Days Bay, Lower Hutt, NZ

via ticketmaster.co.nz

Wednesday, March 2nd

Black Barn Vineyards, Havelock North, NZ

via ticketmaster.co.nz

Friday, March 4th

TSB Bowel Of Brooklands, New Plymouth, NZ

via ticketek.co.nz

Saturday, March 5th

Outer Fields at Western Springs, Auckland, NZ

via ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday, March 10th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

via ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, March 12th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

via ticketek.com.au

Tuesday, March 15th

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

via ticketek.com.au

Saturday, March 19th

Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth, WA

via moshtix.com.au