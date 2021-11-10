Sad news, Lorde fans: the New Zealand superstar has been forced to postpone the Australian leg of her ‘Solar Power’ world tour to February and March 2023.

In a statement, Lorde explained that she has pushed her Australian and New Zealand shows back a year due to the challenges of touring during the ongoing pandemic.

“I am beyond devastated to be postponing these shows,” she said.

She continued: “I fought this decision for a long time, but the truth is that touring internationally through a COVID outbreak has a ton of unforeseen moving parts, and I’d much rather play for you when we’re all confident it will go smoothly.”

“I want to apologise wholeheartedly to the fans. I’m so gutted to let you down, but so grateful for your understanding. We’ll rage next year.”

Meanwhile, promoters Frontier Touring said that the “difficult decision” to postpone the Lorde tour was caused by the current COVID-19 outbreak in New Zealand.

Both Australia and New Zealand’s borders would need to be “fully open to both citizens and non-citizens” for Lorde to go ahead with the show, as her “entire crew and most of her band are international.”

The one silver lining from the postponement is that additional shows have been added in Perth and Brisbane, which will go on sale at 11 am local time Friday, December 10th.

The tickets that have already been sold will remain valid, however, those who are unable to attend the rescheduled dates can request a refund until Friday, December 10th.

LORDE ‘SOLAR POWER’ TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

FEBRUARY & MARCH 2023

Tuesday, February 21st

Days Bay, Lower Hutt NZ

Wednesday, February 22nd

Days Bay, Lower Hutt NZ – new show

Saturday, February 25th

Electric Avenue – Hagley Park, Christchurch NZ

Monday, February 27th

Neudorf Vineyards, Upper Moutere NZ

Wednesday, March 1st

Black Barn Vineyards, Havelock NZ

Friday, March 3rd

TSB Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth NZ

Saturday, March 4th

Outer Fields at Western Springs, Auckland NZ

Tuesday, March 7th

Riverstage: Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, March 8th

Riverstage: Brisbane QLD

Friday, March 10th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl: Melbourne VIC

Saturday, March 11th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl: Melbourne VIC

Monday, March 13th

Aware Super Theatre: Sydney NSW

Tuesday, March 14th

Aware Super Theatre: Sydney NSW

Friday, March 17th

Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth WA

Saturday, March 18th

Belvoir Amphitheatre: Perth WA