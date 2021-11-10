Sad news, Lorde fans: the New Zealand superstar has been forced to postpone the Australian leg of her ‘Solar Power’ world tour to February and March 2023.
In a statement, Lorde explained that she has pushed her Australian and New Zealand shows back a year due to the challenges of touring during the ongoing pandemic.
“I am beyond devastated to be postponing these shows,” she said.
She continued: “I fought this decision for a long time, but the truth is that touring internationally through a COVID outbreak has a ton of unforeseen moving parts, and I’d much rather play for you when we’re all confident it will go smoothly.”
“I want to apologise wholeheartedly to the fans. I’m so gutted to let you down, but so grateful for your understanding. We’ll rage next year.”
Meanwhile, promoters Frontier Touring said that the “difficult decision” to postpone the Lorde tour was caused by the current COVID-19 outbreak in New Zealand.
Both Australia and New Zealand’s borders would need to be “fully open to both citizens and non-citizens” for Lorde to go ahead with the show, as her “entire crew and most of her band are international.”
The one silver lining from the postponement is that additional shows have been added in Perth and Brisbane, which will go on sale at 11 am local time Friday, December 10th.
The tickets that have already been sold will remain valid, however, those who are unable to attend the rescheduled dates can request a refund until Friday, December 10th.
LORDE ‘SOLAR POWER’ TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
FEBRUARY & MARCH 2023
Tuesday, February 21st
Days Bay, Lower Hutt NZ
Wednesday, February 22nd
Days Bay, Lower Hutt NZ – new show
Saturday, February 25th
Electric Avenue – Hagley Park, Christchurch NZ
Monday, February 27th
Neudorf Vineyards, Upper Moutere NZ
Wednesday, March 1st
Black Barn Vineyards, Havelock NZ
Friday, March 3rd
TSB Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth NZ
Saturday, March 4th
Outer Fields at Western Springs, Auckland NZ
Tuesday, March 7th
Riverstage: Brisbane QLD
Wednesday, March 8th
Riverstage: Brisbane QLD
Friday, March 10th
Sidney Myer Music Bowl: Melbourne VIC
Saturday, March 11th
Sidney Myer Music Bowl: Melbourne VIC
Monday, March 13th
Aware Super Theatre: Sydney NSW
Tuesday, March 14th
Aware Super Theatre: Sydney NSW
Friday, March 17th
Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth WA
Saturday, March 18th
Belvoir Amphitheatre: Perth WA