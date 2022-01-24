Lorde recently featured on A24’s podcast Divine Frequency alongside Euphoria star Hunter Schafer. In the podcast, she shed light on her struggle to be properly credited.

The pair discussed horoscopes, both their work on Euphoria and Lorde’s experience filming the music video for ‘Solar Power.’

“It was super fun,” Lorde began. “That was my first experience co-directing.” (The other co-director being Joel Kefali.)

“I had written all the treatments and helped produce it, because I was super, super involved. It was so much fun to be on that set.”

Hunter then asked if Lorde had ever directed prior to ‘Solar Power.’

“It’s that classic thing for young women, when you’re like ‘I think I do this thing but I’ve never been credited with it and no one’s ever talked to me about it.’ Whether that’s music production, video directions or graphic design stuff.”

“It takes a second to be like, I know what I’ve contributed to this and my credit should reflect that.”

“It’s definitely been a process for me, figuring out how to voice that. So is my first time being called a director.”

Excitingly, Lorde also confirmed that they filmed “six or seven [videos] for [Solar Power] in New Zealand.”

With only four videos having been released, (‘Solar Power’, ‘Fallen Fruit’, ‘Leader Of A New Regime’ and ‘Mood Ring’) we can expect at least another two in the future.

The podcast also delves into Lorde’s wild Antarctica trip that inspired ‘Solar Power’.

“I had been totally obsessed with it my whole childhood.”

“Actually going there and having that experience made me realise, “Oh, no. You cannot go around doing this. This is actually opposite of what you’re supposed to do.”

“It was probably kind of naughty to use those resources and burn that jet fuel…But it was so amazing. It really was the best five days of my entire life. I will never do anything like it again. It was so crazy from start to finish.”