Lupe Fiasco famously criticised Barack Obama years ago and it apparently cost him more than we all thought.

During a 2011 appearance on CBS’ What’s Trending, the rapper called the then-U.S. president “the biggest terrorist” during a rant about terrorism and it generated a lot of discussion at the time.

As it turns out, the rapper’s comments did more than stir the political pot as it apparently also cost him a big deal with Ferrari.

During a recent Instagram Live broadcast (via Complex) that lasted over 40 minutes, Fiasco went on a rant about how people make big purchases purely to impress others before shading Rolex and Ferrari.

The rapper deemed Rolex watches to be “garbage” and said that he’s “had Rolexes since [he] was 19” and every “single one of them bitches broke.” “The goal isn’t to make a watch, the goal is to make a watch that constantly needs to be maintained,” he said.

Lupe Fiasco then turned his attention to Ferarris and criticised the famous car brand while addressing his Barack Obama incident from years ago.

“Ferraris are garbage. They’re garbage. This is from a guy who had a Ferrari deal on the table, until I fuckin’ called Obama a terrorist, then I lost all that shit,” says the rapper. “But that shit’s garbage. How do I know? I had four of ’em.”

It’s interesting that Fiasco would say that given his well-documented love for Ferrari over the years, so perhaps this supposed deal that fell through really stung him.

In addition to criticising Rolex and Ferrari, Fiasco also had a lot to say about Kanye West and how much his fellow rapper ended up helping his career.

That being said, Fiasco didn’t agree with West’s politics, saying “You validated Trump. N***a, that shit’s not cool.”

He also touched on West’s recent Grammy-peeing incident and criticism of the music industry, pointing out that West had rubbed shoulders with those same people he’s calling out now before saying how he hopes West will “get better” soon.

“Why you shaking hands with the devils? Them your people. Now all of sudden they ain’t your people,” Fiasco said. “C’mon, man. You know how this shit work … I hope that he get better now. I hope he gets his shit straight and he lives the life he wants to live with his family.”

Check out Lupe Fiasco’s wild Instagram Live about Ferraris and Barack Obama: