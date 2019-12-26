Sure Christmas may be over for yet another year, but is the Christmas spirit truly dead yet? Mac DeMarco seems to think not, releasing his very own cover of a Xmas classic for all the people to enjoy with their leftover roast ham and chocolate cake.

Beloved indie favourite Mac Demarco has decided to share his very own cover of the Christmas time classic ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’. Mac apparently recorded this brand new festive jam at Jizz Jazz, his studio in Brooklyn. There is also an accompanying video that came with the brand new song which fills us up with Christmas-hangover joy.

In the video, you can see a hilarious looking Emperor Palpatine Christmas tree ornament, as Mac’s cover plays along in the background. It truly is a surprise that nobody saw coming, but who is really going to complain at some new Mac music?

This isn’t the first time that Mac has shared some Christmas songs to us during the holiday season. In fact, you could say the artist has a tradition of dropping covers around this time, such as the previous covers of ‘White Christmas’ and Paul McCartney’s ‘Wonderful Christmas Time.’

DeMarco’s last studio album was this year’s Here Comes the Cowboy.

He has also been keeping busy in other fields apart from music, and recently directed a music video for Iggy Pop’s new single ‘Sonali.’

You can check out ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ by Mac DeMarco below.

In recent Mac news, the man will be touring Australia in 2020.

Kicking off at Sydney’s Horden Pavilion in January, DeMarco and his band will hit up Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth along the way, delivering his unique brand of chilled-out indie-rock tracks at every show.

Joining Mac DeMarco on this tour will be Aussie legends Pond, while CHAI will hold down the East Coast dates, and Cold Meat will tackle the closing Perth date.