In an appearance on Ellen, Machine Gun Kelly admitted that he’d want K-pop sensation BTS as musical guests to his and Megan Fox’s wedding.

Are we getting a Machine Gun Kelly and BTS collaboration? Not… yet (because we’re manifesting it). It turns out, however, that MGK is more than down for having BTS liven up the party at his and Megan Fox’s wedding.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, MGK took on the host’s ‘Burning Questions’. When asked which boyband he would want as his wedding band, the man replied: “Which boyband am I gonna know the most songs of? For sure NSYNC. But which band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS.”

MGK then went on to reveal that his chances of hosting them at his wedding might not be that low: “I met them at the Billboard Awards, they were, like, stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged back in January after almost a year and a half of dating (and, frankly, giving us more information than we ever possibly could need). The couple shared the moment on social media, along with the tidbit that Megan’s ring had been designed so it would hurt to take off – read: previous line.

In an interview, MGK said that the couple had announced the engagement and shared pictures of it on social media to ‘control the narrative’ around their relationship.

“As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa!” he told Vogue back in January. “It wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup.”

