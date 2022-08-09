Love or loathe him, there’s no escaping Machine Gun Kelly in 2022. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame knows this, with the venue set to host an exhibit full of the singer’s memorabilia later this month.

And the exhibit will be part of the museum’s wider ‘MGK Day’, which will feature live music and other activities all in celebration of the rapper-turned-pop punker.

Before anyone gets irate and points out that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame usually honours legacy artists, the exhibit will be part of the ‘Right Here, Right Now’ section of the museum, which explores rock music’s recent chart-topping artists.

Items set to be included in the exhibit include MGK’s Tickets to My Downfall outfit, his signature pink microphone, his electric guitar, and his custom Cupid microphone stand.

Taking place on August 13th, ‘MGK Day’ will have a very American-sounding Pre-Show Tailgate Party which will have live performances from several local rock bands. The Cleveland Contemporary Youth Orchestra will also do their thing.

‘MGK Day’ begins on 11am this Saturday at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Union Home Mortgage Plaza in Cleveland. The big day will be capped off when MGK plays at the city’s FirstEnergy Stadium on his Mainstream Sellout tour.

This weekend should be much more enjoyable for the singer than last week when his tour bus was vandalised with a homophobic slur in Omaha, Nebraska.

The shocking incident occurred ahead of his show in the city on Thursday, August 4th. Pictures being widely shared online showed MGK’s tour bus scrawled with the words “Rap Devil F****t” in yellow paint. A large image of a penis ejaculating was also painted on the other side of the bus.

After the incident, MGK took to social media to call out the perpetrators. “You’re so dumb,” he said on Instagram Stories. “You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you f–kin’ idiot. Do the first part of the crime right.”