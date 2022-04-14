Machine Gun Kelly is coming for Seth Rogen’s crown by making a stoner film, and he’s rounded up quite the cast for it.

MGK wrote and directed the upcoming Good Mourning: the rapper-turned-pop punk star is also taking on the lead role of London Ransom, a film star struggling through a personal crisis. “When he wakes up to an implied breakup text from the love of his life, his world is turned upside down,” a press release states.

“We are looking forward to bringing this wild comedy to audiences in theaters and at home on demand. The film is a reminder of how fun movies can be to make and watch,” Open Road Films CEO Tom Ortenberg shared in a statement. “Colson and this incredible cast will bring audiences to their knees in laughter and leave their jaws on the floor.”

Fellow pop punk singer Mod Sun, who famously just got engaged to Avril Lavigne, also helped out with writing and directing duties. It’s the main cast that really stands out though, led by MGK’s fiancée Megan Fox and best mate Pete Davidson. That should be a fun set to work on.

Singer Becky G, comedian Whitney Cummings, actress Dove Cameron, Lil Dicky’s hype man GaTa, American Horror Story star Zach Villa, and skateboarder Boo Johnson are also part of the strangely assembled cast.

You can check out the poster for the film below, which sees the cast perched atop MGK’s shaggy blonde hair. Smoke hazily pours out from his mouth. “When life hits a new low, reach for a new high,” the “clever” tagline reads.

A trailer for Good Mourning is set to be released next week on Wednesday, April 20th (get it?). The film is then set to arrive in cinemas and on demand on May 20th, although no streaming platform has been confirmed to be showing it yet.

