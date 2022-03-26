Machine Gun Kelly has made a lot of wild claims lately (he and Megan drinking each other’s blood, anyone?) but his latest declaration has been met with major backlash.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Machine Gun Kelly said his latest album, Tickets To My Downfall, “opened the lane back up for people to make money. It opened up these festivals. [Rock] needed a defibrillator. Who cares who gives it, just as long as that motherfucker doesn’t die?”

He also spoke about copping heat for making the switch from his rap roots to a more pop-punk sound.

“I know it kills certain bands in that community that I got the success that I got,” MGK said.

“But I earned that shit. Dude, I was fucking loading up the van with our drums and amps in 2010, driving to Indiana and Chicago, playing Warped Tour. I can tell you the fucking Wi-Fi codes to venues in Blackfoot, Idaho. Can you say that shit as a band?”

The star’s latest statement is sure to once again ruffle the feathers of rock icons, with Corey Taylor previously calling out Machine Gun Kelly for running his mouth “about bands that have been doing this for 20 fucking years” after MGK appeared at Riot Fest and said onstage, “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit.”

Gotta love this guy's imagination. He went after Eminem and got destroyed, he went after Slipknot and got destroyed.. and now he thinks he revived rock music… Whatever drugs you're on Squirt gun Kelly , you need to share..#MGK https://t.co/HAdLtfR82s
— Craven 🤘🎃🤘 (@badboycraven) March 25, 2022

That comment was seemingly the result of something Taylor said in an interview: “I hate all new rock for the most part, I (hate) the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock and I think he knows who he is,” he said, supposedly alluding to the former rapper turned pop-punk artist.

Their beef then headed to social media. MGK said on Twitter that Taylor recorded a verse for Tickets to My Downfall that ended up not getting used and Taylor was “bitter” about that. Taylor then revealed – with screenshot evidence – that he actually declined to appear on the album.

Trivium’s Matt Heafy also took aim at MGK for “wearing a fucking 16-year-old pop-punk cosplay identity on a fucking stage” – so something tells us his latest claim won’t go down too well in the rock scene (again).

