Macklemore has added a new show and upgraded another on his upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour.

The US rapper confirmed he was on his way to the two countries earlier this month, with dates initially confirmed for Wellington, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth in May of next year.

But due to overwhelming demand, Macklemore has now added a new Perth show at HBF Stadium on Monday, May 21st. The venue for his Melbourne show on Wednesday, May 15th has also been upgraded from John Cain Arena to Rod Laver Arena.

Tickets to both shows go on sale on Thursday, November 23rd at 1pm local time. Anyone who already had a ticket to John Cain Arena need not take any action – new tickets will be sent to them via Ticketek within 10 working business days.

You can see Macklemore’s full run of shows below. While in Australia, he’ll also appear at Darwin’s BASSINTHEGRASS.

After blowing up alongside Ryan Lewis over a decade ago on 2012’s The Heist, which contained iconic hits like “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us”, Macklemore returned to his solo roots in 2017 with Gemini, a top five hit in Australia and the US.

Macklemore then released his third solo studio album, Ben, earlier this year, again reaching the top 20 on the US Billboard 200. In a positive review of Ben, Rolling Stone wrote, “It’s a concept album about his own death, yet it’s more subtle and textured than you’d expect… Ben is handily his best album. It’s a mid-career downshift from an artist who desperately needed it.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

One artist Macklemore might look to link up with while in Australia is Tones and I. The rapper and Aussie pop star combined on the 2022 single “Chant”, the lead single on Ben.

“I’ve been working on this song for three years. It all feels new again. I can’t remember a time I was this excited about putting new music out into the world,” Macklemore said on social media when “Chant” was released.

Macklemore 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Presented by MG Live & Frontier Touring

Tickets to new Perth and upgraded Melbourne show on sale Thursday, November 23rd (1pm local time)

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com or ticketmaster.co.nz

Wednesday, May 8th

TSB Arena, Wellington, NZ

Thursday, May 9th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, May 11th (SOLD OUT)

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, May 12th (SOLD OUT)

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Monday, May 13th (SOLD OUT)

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, May 15th (VENUE UPGRADE)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, May 17th (SOLD OUT)

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, May 18th

BASSINTHEGRASS, Darwin, NT

Monday, May 20th (SOLD OUT)

HBF Stadium, Perth, WA

Tuesday, May 21st (NEW SHOW)

HBF Stadium, Perth, WA