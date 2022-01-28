Madonna has revealed she would be down for a joint stadium tour with the legendary Britney Spears – adding that they could “reenact” their infamous 2003 VMAs kiss.

During an Instagram Live on Tuesday, the Material Girl was asked by a fan if she plans to do ever do another world tour.

“Hell yeah!” Madonna replied. “Stadium, baby! Me and Britney, what about that?”

However, the singer added that she was “not sure” if Britney would “be into” the idea, though she admitted a joint tour “would be really cool”.

“We could reenact the original [kiss].”

Meanwhile, it was also recently revealed that the infamous and (at the time) scandalous moment would be joining the world of NFTs.

As reported by TMZ, John Shearer – who photographed Britney and Madonna’s kiss during a performance at the 2003 MTV VMAs – is apparently auctioning the photo on Cryptograph, an NFT Marketplace.

The kiss, which has become one of the most pivotal pop-culture moments of the 2000s, came during a time when MTV was under fire for airing ‘objectionable’ content, which often included portrayals of same-sex relationships. Since the actual event itself, the kiss has appeared on several ‘Best of’ lists.

“Madonna performing with both Britney and Christina was a big enough event in itself, but nobody – even the MTV people – expected what happened. It is one of the most memorable moments ever,” a source told Digital Spy in 2010.

Madonna – who teamed up with Britney on 2003’s ‘Me Against The Music’, and is gearing up for the release of her documentary Madame X – has also been outspoken in her support of Britney and her fight to free herself from her conservatorship.

“Give this woman her life back,” Madonna wrote on a picture of herself wearing a Britney Spears t-shirt prior to the termination of the copnservatorship.

“Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

