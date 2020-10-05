David Guetta is one of the world’s most popular DJs, but that wasn’t enough to convince Madonna, who apparently refused to work with him once she found out his astrological sign.

In a new interview, Guetta confirmed the wild rumour, telling YouTubers McFly and Carlito:

“I did a remix for Madonna a long time ago and I won a Grammy for the remix. She calls me afterwards … she tells me that she loves this remix and she suggests that I produce her next album.”

He went on to describe meeting the ‘Queen of Pop‘, adding, “I arrive for lunch. We talk about everything, the music, what she wants to do with the album. Super nice. It’s just her and me. Very relaxed, very cool. We have lunch.”

Thinking a collaboration with Madonna would now be going ahead, Guetta recalled thinking: “It’s happening,” adding he felt “very good” and wondered when the pair would begin working together.

However, it appeared his star sign was a bit of a deal-breaker for Madonna.

“She asks me for my astrological sign,” Guetta continued. “I answer her, ‘Scorpio’. Suddenly, she makes a face and she says to me, ‘I’m sorry, we’re not going to be able to work together. It was a pleasure to know you. Goodbye’.”

In case you’re wondering, Madonna is a Leo, and according to Tarot.com, Scorpios and Leos working together can see them both become “stubborn as mules with totally different priorities.”

“While Leo likes to occupy centre stage, you like to remain hidden in shadows. Whereas the Lion takes a straightforward approach, Scorpios prefer working beneath the radar. When Leo is focused on style, Scorpio is obsessed with substance,” the site explains.

To be fair, that does sound pretty exhausting, so who knows, Maybe Madge made the right choice

Check out ‘Ray Of Light’ by Madonna: