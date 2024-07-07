Madonna has marked the anniversary of her recovery from a severe health scare that occurred last year.

On Friday, July 4th, the pop legend reflected on her “miraculous recovery” from a serious bacterial infection which had her hospitalised and placed in a medically-induced coma for four days in late June 2023. According to her manager, Guy Oseary, the situation was critical, leading to a pause in Madonna’s ‘Celebration’ tour for several months.

“It’s called a near-death experience, and I’m not kidding, it was pretty scary,” Madonna told the crowd during a concert in Los Angeles in March. “Obviously, I didn’t know for four days because I was in an induced coma, but when I woke up, the first word I said was, ‘No.’ Anyway, that’s what my assistant tells me. I’m pretty sure that God was saying to me, ‘You want to come with? You want to come with us, wanna go this way?’ And I said, ‘No!’”

Last Friday, she celebrated a year since overcoming a life-threatening illness for her Fourth of July, taking to Instagram to look back on her recovery.

“Happy 4th of July! A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler,” the singer wrote on Friday. “I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful!” she wrote.

However, the aftermath of Madonna’s health issues and the tour’s resumption has not been entirely smooth.

As per Rolling Stone, Madonna and the tour promoter, Live Nation, have faced multiple lawsuits from concertgoers over the delayed start times of her shows. The plaintiffs claimed this amounted to false advertising. The first of these lawsuits, filed by two attendees from her Brooklyn show, was dismissed last month.