Fresh off their 2024 self-titled album, metalcore favourites Make Them Suffer are already writing new music.

Their fifth studio album came out in November 2024, marking the debut of keyboardist/vocalist Alex Reade. Described as a full-circle moment for the band, the album spans 11 tracks of “inventive ferocity” – with singles including “Oscilator,” “Doomswitch” and “Mana God.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ backstage at Good Things 2025 in Melbourne, guitarist/vocalist Nick McLernon and Reade said the band are keen and inspired to evolve their dynamic and sound.

“As to what we’re trying to go for, I don’t think there’s a predetermined goal, we just want to write music that we are continuously happy with and have fun playing. Music that keeps us together as a band,” McLernon said.

What’s certain, however, is that new Make The Suffer music will have more input from all members of the band, expanding further from the traditional songwriting dynamic of McLernon and vocalist Sean Harmanis.

“Coming into the band three years ago, what I’ve observed from being a fan and hearing Make Them Suffer in one way and then coming in and seeing how the writing dynamic works… I’m seeing what influences are coming from where,” Reade, who joined the band in 2022, said. ““[L]ike with anything, time passes naturally and it now feels like a slightly different band. It feels like a different vibe and I belong a little more.

“There are so many options for the band, in terms of the sound. You’ve got the things that Sean loves and what he brings; then you’ve got Nick and what he’s capable of; then you’ve got all the other members,” she continued.

“Everyone is inspired after being on tour, writing together, sitting in hotel rooms on a day off and feeling so inspired by our own energy. Everyone’s writing and excited about the process.”