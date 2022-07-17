Content Warning: This article discusses sexual misconduct. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Former Manowar guitarist Karl Logan has been sentenced to five and a half years in jail for possession of child pornography.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Logan was given a prison sentence of five and a half years earlier this week. He will, however, be free until he is assigned a prison by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, following which he will be required to self-report.

This comes almost four years after Logan was first arrested for downloading and possessing child pornography, and a year after he admitted to his offences.

The original charges against him included six counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor, for which he was facing upto 25 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of receiving and one of possessing child pornography.

At the time of arrest, Logan was reportedly in possession of several videos depicting girls ranging from four to 12 years of age engaging in sexual acts with adults.

A day after his arrest, Manowar announced that he would no longer be joining them on tour. At that point, he’d been with the band since 1994.

“Regarding Karl Logan. With regard to Karl Logan’s arrest and the charges against him: Due to the fact that Karl and his attorneys are dealing with these issues, he will not perform with MANOWAR. The new album and upcoming tour will not be affected. Magic Circle Entertainment.” the statement posted on the band’s Twitter account read.

Fans, however, demanded harsher, clearer statement from the band, since their initial statement left room for the implication that he would eventually return.

“This tweet says that Karl Logan isn’t going to play because he and his lawyers are handling an “issue”, not because he is a freaking pedo and MANOWAR despises it. Besides, it isn’t clear if it’s a hiatus or a permanent decision. Answer us.” said one fan.

