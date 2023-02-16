As Bluesfest 2023 edges nearer, the new sideshows just keep on coming. After selling out his first Northcote Theatre show, Marcus King has announced a second performance at the same venue.

On his second visit to Australia, the acclaimed blues singer-songwriter and guitarist will now perform at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Thursday, April 13th after his initially announced show at the venue for the previous night completely sold out (see full dates below).

Tickets for the new show go on sale to the general public on Monday, February 20th at 12pm AEST. The pre-sale, meanwhile, started today, Thursday, February 16th at 12pm AEST.

It’s little wonder that King sold out one of his shows. The musician has enjoyed a precocious rise to the top of blues music in his home country. His 2020 album, El Dorado, earned a nomination for Best Americana Album at the Grammy Awards, with King aged just 24 at the time.