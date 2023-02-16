As Bluesfest 2023 edges nearer, the new sideshows just keep on coming. After selling out his first Northcote Theatre show, Marcus King has announced a second performance at the same venue.
On his second visit to Australia, the acclaimed blues singer-songwriter and guitarist will now perform at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Thursday, April 13th after his initially announced show at the venue for the previous night completely sold out (see full dates below).
Tickets for the new show go on sale to the general public on Monday, February 20th at 12pm AEST. The pre-sale, meanwhile, started today, Thursday, February 16th at 12pm AEST.
It’s little wonder that King sold out one of his shows. The musician has enjoyed a precocious rise to the top of blues music in his home country. His 2020 album, El Dorado, earned a nomination for Best Americana Album at the Grammy Awards, with King aged just 24 at the time.
That was followed by his second album Young Blood, produced again by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, which was released to positive reviews earlier this year, debuting atop the U.S. Billboard Top Blues Albums Chart.
King’s Bluesfest Touring shows in Sydney and Melbourne will see him and his band joined by rock ‘n’ rollers Vintage Trouble, who’ve become a go-to support act for such names as The Who, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, and more.
Marcus King Bluesfest Touring Shows
With special guests Vintage Trouble
Pre-sale begins Thursday, February 16th (12pm AEST)
General sale begins Monday, February 20th (12pm AEST)
Tickets on sale now via bluesfesttouring.com.au
Monday, April 10th (SELLING FAST)
Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Wednesday, April 12th (SOLD OUT)
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
Thursday, April 13th (NEW SHOW)
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC