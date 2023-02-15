Bluesfest 2023 has made another major lineup announcement just seven weeks out from the festival.

Renowned indie rock outfit Sticky Fingers and acclaimed Zambian singer-songwriter Sampa the Great lead the new additions.

Always festival favourites, Sticky Fingers will head to the festival after a huge Europe and UK tour. Sampa the Great, meanwhile, released one of last year’s finest albums, As Above, So Below, which earned her a nomination for the 2022 Australian Music Prize.

Also joining this year’s Bluesfest are rock band FOOLS and multi-instrumentalist Jerome Williams. There will also be A Heartfelt Tribute to Archie Roach, put on in association with the Archie Roach Foundation.

“I hope you feel as we do about the Bluesfest lineup,” Peter Noble, the Bluesfest Director, said. “Not only is it one of the best bills in the festival’s history, I believe it is the festival bill of the season”.

Noble also shared his happiness at honouring Roach at Bluesfest. “The first time I saw The Heartfelt Tribute to Uncle Archie in association with The Archie Roach Foundation at the Woodford Folk Festival, there was a standing ovation for this incredible outpouring of love. The whole room was crying, it was incredibly emotional, and I am so proud to have this Tribute at Bluesfest.”

The new additions come two weeks after Bluesfest 2023 added a huge 18 artists to this year’s lineup. Pacific beats favourite Bobby Alu, International Blues Challenge winner Frank Sultana, and U.K. folk-rock icon Frank Turner were among the 18 new names.

You can check out all the full Bluesfest 2023 lineup below. The likes of Beck, Gang of Youths, Elvis Costello, Paolo Nutini, and The Doobie Brothers are already confirmed to be playing the iconic blues and roots festival this year.

Bluesfest is set to take place on Thursday, April 6th until Monday, April 10th. Tickets are still available for the festival via the official website.

Bluesfest 2023 New Artists

Sticky Fingers

Sampa The Great

A Heartfelt Tribute to Uncle Archie

(In association with the Archie Roach Foundation)

Fools

Jerome Williams

Rest of Lineup

19-TWENTY | ALLISON RUSSELL I THE ANGELS I ASH GRUNWALD I BACKSLIDERS I BECK I BETH HART [EXCLUSIVE] I THE BLACK SORROWS I BOBBY ALU I BONNIE RAITT | THE BROS. LANDRETH I BUDDY GUY | BUTTERED I THE CAT EMPIRE | CHAIN I CHRISTONE ‘KINGFISH’ INGRAM | CLARENCE BEKKER BAND I COTERIE I COUNTING CROWS I DAMI IM I DANIEL CHAMPAGNE I DOG TRUMPET I THE DOOBIE BROTHERS I ELECTRIC CADILLAC I ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS | ERIC GALES I EUGENE “HIDEAWAY” BRIDGES I FEMI KUTI & THE POSITIVE FORCE | FRANK SULTANA I FRANK TURNER I GANG OF YOUTHS | GREENSKY BLUEGRASS I HUSSY HICKS I JACKSON BROWNE | JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT | JOE BONAMASSA [EXCLUSIVE] I JOE CAMILLERI PRESENTS A STAR-STUDDED TRIBUTE TO THE GREATS OF THE BLUES I JON STEVENS | KALEO | KEB’ MO’ BAND | KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD I LACHY DOLEY AND THE HORNS OF CONVICTION | LARKIN POE I LOOSE CONTENT I LP | LUCINDA WILLIAMS | MARCUS KING I MAVIS STAPLES | MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD | NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS I NIKKI HILL[EXCLUSIVE] I PAOLO NUTINI I ROBERT GLASPER | ROCKWIZ LIVE I ROSHANI I ROUND MOUNTAIN GIRLS I SOUTHERN AVENUE I SPINIFEX GUM I ST PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES| STEVE EARLE | STEVE’N’SEAGULLS I

STEVE POLTZ I TASH SULTANA | TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE I VINTAGE TROUBLE I XAVIER RUDD I YIRRMAL