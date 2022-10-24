Bluesfest 2023 is edging closer and closer, and one of the highlights of next year’s festival will be the second visit to Australia of Marcus King.

The singer-songwriter and guitarist has enjoyed a precocious rise to the top of blues music in his home country. His 2020 album, El Dorado, earned a nomination for Best Americana Album at the Grammy Awards, with King aged just 24 at the time.

That was followed by his second album Young Blood, produced again by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, which was released to positive reviews earlier this year, debuting atop the U.S. Billboard Top Blues Albums Chart.

King’s Bluesfest Touring shows in Sydney and Melbourne will see him and his band joined by rock ‘n’ rollers Vintage Trouble, who’ve become a go-to support act for such names as The Who, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, and more.

The first artists for Bluesfest 2023 were announced back in September, featuring a strong mix of international stars and local festival favourites. The 40-strong list included Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Lucinda Williams, Gang of Youths, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and many, many more.

Marcus King Bluesfest Touring Shows

With special guests Vintage Trouble

Tickets on sale now via bluesfesttouring.com.au

Monday, April 10th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, April 12th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC