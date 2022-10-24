Bluesfest 2023 is edging closer and closer, and one of the highlights of next year’s festival will be the second visit to Australia of Marcus King.
The singer-songwriter and guitarist has enjoyed a precocious rise to the top of blues music in his home country. His 2020 album, El Dorado, earned a nomination for Best Americana Album at the Grammy Awards, with King aged just 24 at the time.
That was followed by his second album Young Blood, produced again by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, which was released to positive reviews earlier this year, debuting atop the U.S. Billboard Top Blues Albums Chart.
King’s Bluesfest Touring shows in Sydney and Melbourne will see him and his band joined by rock ‘n’ rollers Vintage Trouble, who’ve become a go-to support act for such names as The Who, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, and more.
The first artists for Bluesfest 2023 were announced back in September, featuring a strong mix of international stars and local festival favourites. The 40-strong list included Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Lucinda Williams, Gang of Youths, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and many, many more.
A further six names were then added to the lineup, including Counting Crows (Easter Saturday), Vintage Trouble (Good Friday and Easter Saturday), and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and St Paul & the Broken Bones (both performing on opening night and Good Friday). The Doobie Brothers are also bringing their 50th anniversary tour to the festival.
Marcus King Bluesfest Touring Shows
With special guests Vintage Trouble
Monday, April 10th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Wednesday, April 12th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC