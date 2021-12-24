“All I want for Christmas is for all of you to try the Mariah Menu at McDonald’s. Yes darlings, I got my holiday wish this year, my very own menu from one of my absolute faves,” said Mariah Carey in a commercial promoting her new Mariah Menu.

The singer left McDonald’s employees starstruck as she showed up to the Aspen, Colorado branch of the popular fast food chain to order a cheeseburger.

For this holiday season Carey, 52, joined forces with McDonald’s to create the Mariah Menu, available for customers in the U.S.

To celebrate her collaboration, Mariah took her children Monroe and Moroccan with her to a McDonald’s where the employees weren’t expecting her.

After playing a prank in the drive thru and recording the whole saga on Instagram, Carey entered the premises wearing a bright red long-sleeved gown with a low neckline while her hair was styled in loose waves, continuing the recording. The staff were annoyed at the pranks Carey and her team were pulling on her while they still didn’t initially recognise who she was.

“I hope I’m not overdressed,” the singer joked, before someone could be heard offscreen saying: “I don’t think you’re overdressed. It’s the Mariah Menu.”

“I just need a cheeseburger. I don’t know who to ask. Is there like a manager or? First of all, this lighting is killing me,” Carey said once she got to the counter.

Once at the counter, the staff began to recognise her, one screaming: “Oh my God!”

The star then was seen taking photos with the staff and several customers.

Returning to her car, Carey was beaming with joy. “Listen, this was so fun and spontaneous. If I were a little kid, dreaming of this, I never would’ve thought that it would happen. Merry Christmas, I love you.”

The Christmas surprise came shortly after Carey celebrated ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’ hitting 1 billion streams on Spotify this week, coinciding with its return to the Billboard Top 100 for the third year in a row.

