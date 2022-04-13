Mariah Carey is holding a MasterClass on vocals this week, which is like getting Steven Spielberg to teach a class on filmmaking or the Pope to teach a class on Catholicism.

Carey revealed on social media that she’d be the latest participant in the popular MasterClass series. “I’m super excited to share what I’ve been working on: my first-ever class on the voice as an instrument,” she wrote on Instagram. “You’re up next, and you’re going to rock this!”

The accompanying teaser clip sees Mariah belt out one of her most famous songs, ‘Fantasy’, before handing singing duties over to several actors, presumably to show us that mere mortals do indeed need to attend her vocals class.

She’ll follow other artists like Nas, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Alicia Keys, and fellow pop powerhouse vocalist Christina Aguilera to hold a MasterClass.

Mariah’s class is set to take place on Thursday, April 14th via MasterClass. The cheapest yearly plan for MasterClass costs $266 but it provides unlimited access to over 150 instructors, not just Mariah’s vocal lesson.

Other big names to offer their expertise to the series include RuPaul (self-expression and authenticity), Gordon Ramsay (cooking), Martin Scorsese (filmmaking), and Judd Apatow (comedy). New classes are added to the series every month.

One person who won’t need to attend Mariah’s MasterClass is rising U.S. rapper Latto: after she sampled ‘Fantasy’ for her own track ‘Big Energy’, the pair came together for a brand new remix and Mariah’s talent blew Latto away.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I was so nervous,” Latto confessed in a Twitter Q&A with fans. “The conversation just flowedd she was so genuine and I definitely was overthinking.”

When asked what it was like chilling in the recording studio with Mariah, she said, “We was sipping on her liquor Black Irish & just kicking it.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.