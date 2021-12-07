Content Warning: This article discusses allegations of sexual assault, sex trafficking and child abuse. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood claims her allegedly abusive ex Marilyn Manson made some sickening threats against her eight-year-old son.

Court documents filed in April during a custody battle with Wood’s son’s father, Jamie Bell, detail Manson allegedly threatening the families of women who accused him of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

The papers, according to the Daily Mail, detail how Manson allegedly told the actress he would “f**k” her eight-year-old son, Jack.

“I believe he presents an imminent risk of harm to me and the people I love, including our son,” Wood told the court.

She told the judge that Manson’s threats had prompted her to install bullet-proof glass windows, a steel door and security fence around her home in Los Angeles.

Referring to Manson as “the alleged offender,” Wood said she was, “extremely afraid” of him.

“I have suffered severe, traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands, and I am afraid he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, our son, and members of my family,” she said.

“In my experience, the alleged offender is very retaliatory and has always made it clear that he will ruin my life.”

In a declaration dated March 2021, Wood said, “I only recently learned that (Manson) was involved in human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of minors on a large scale.

“These new developments, combined with the pending criminal investigation, lead me to be very concerned about our child’s safety when in Los Angeles.”

The custody papers refer to Wood relocating to Tennessee with her son for their safety, at the behest of authorities.

She said she did not want to Jack to be in the Los Angeles area while the Manson case was in the news, although due to filming Westworld, she had to be there from May until December.

“I have been advised that both Jack and my safety is at risk and that it is in our best interests to remain in Nashville,” she said.

Police recently executed a search warrant at Manson’s home over sexual assault allegations.

He also lost a Grammy nod after backlash over his inclusion in the 2022 nominations for his Kanye West co-write.