The home of Marilyn Manson has been raided by police after detectives executed a search warrant in connection to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

As reported by TMZ, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department searched the West Hollywood property on Monday, November 30th. A representative for the Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Manson was the target of the raid. “It was a search warrant for his belongings,” they told Rolling Stone.

Manson was reportedly not at home at the time and police forced entry with warrant in hand. They reportedly seized hard drives and other media storage units during the raid. These materials will be reviewed before the case is submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

Manson has been accused of sexual abuse and other violent behaviour by at least 15 women, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco. The singer has denied the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality” that are part of a “coordinated attack” by women who are “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement.”

Last week saw Manson controversially receive a Grammy nomination due to his contributions to Kanye West’s album Donda. That came after he appeared alongside Ye and DaBaby at one of the former’s Sunday Service concerts.

After his nomination attracted widespread criticism, Harvey Mason Jr., President and CEO of the Recording Academy, moved to address the controversy of the likes of Manson and being nominated for awards.

“We won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration,” he insisted. “We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria. If it is, they can submit for consideration.”

