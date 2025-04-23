Marilyn Manson has returned with a shadow-drenched take on Phil Collins’ iconic 1981 single “In the Air Tonight”, reimagining the slow-burning pop classic with menacing synths, growling guitars, and a gothic flair that’s become a signature of the shock rocker’s catalogue.

Released as part of a maxi single – which included B-side “As Sick as the Secrets Of (Sleep)” and sold out in just four hours – Manson’s “In the Air Tonight” is now available for streaming, offering fans a darker lens through which to experience the haunting original.

The track follows his latest album, One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1, out now via Nuclear Blast Records.

The release marks Manson’s 12th studio album and his first major project since a wave of abuse allegations threatened to end his career entirely.

Musically, Manson’s take on Collins sticks eerily close to the original’s tension-filled pacing, but adds layers of dread: distorted guitars simmer beneath breathy vocals, while the song’s famous drum break crashes in with grim satisfaction.

It’s a formula fans of his “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” and “Tainted Love” covers will find familiar — a nostalgic pop hit, twisted through Manson’s lens of darkness and decay.

But any conversation about Manson’s music today is impossible without acknowledging the wider context.

Since early 2021, Manson (real name Brian Warner) has faced a series of disturbing allegations, most prominently from former partner Evan Rachel Wood, who accused him of grooming, abuse, and psychological torment.

Several other women came forward with similar claims, prompting a police investigation, lawsuits, and intense public scrutiny.

Late last year, Manson settled a defamation lawsuit he filed against Wood and her associate Illma Gore, stemming from their involvement in the documentary Phoenix Rising, which detailed the allegations.

Manson agreed to pay nearly £327,000 in Wood’s attorneys’ fees, according to legal documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

While Manson has consistently denied all claims, the legal battles and testimonies — including accusations that he locked women in soundproof rooms and made threats against Wood’s child — have cast a long shadow over his attempted return to the spotlight.

Despite this, Manson is forging ahead. With One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1 out now and a new US tour beginning May 2nd in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the embattled musician seems intent on reclaiming space in the cultural conversation — even if that space remains fraught.

“In the Air Tonight” is available now via Nuclear Blast Records. Stream or purchase One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1 here.

