Content Warning: This article about Marilyn Manson and a soundproof room discusses assault and violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

A new report by Rolling Stone has alleged that Marilyn Manson repeatedly locked women in a soundproof room as a form of punishment.

Rolling Stone‘s nine-month-long investigation found that Manson allegedly turned the music studio in his apartment into a torture chamber called the “Bad Girls’ room.

The publication continued on to claim that Manson “banished” women to the room and punished them over the “tiniest perceived transgressions”.

As reported by Paige Six, Manson’s former assistant Ashley Waters, who is suing him for sexual assault and battery, alleged that he “always” referenced and bragged about the room.

Meanwhile, fellow former assistant Ryan Brown told Rolling Stone that the soundproof room was “common knowledge” among the employees of Marilyn Manson.

On top of that, Manson’s ex-girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline, who has accused him of abusing her during their two-year relationship, claimed that she was forced to stay inside the room.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“At first, he made it sound cool,” Smithline Rolling Stone.

“Then, he made it sound very punitive. Even if I was screaming, no one would hear me.”

Smithline revealed that the space was about the size of a department store dressing room, and alleged that Manson would “enjoy” the struggle of her resisting going in the room.

“I learned to not fight it, because that was giving him what he wanted… I just went somewhere else in my head,” she said.

According to Rolling Stone, Manson’s apartment was also decorated with swastikas, blood and clippings from pornographic magazines.

Manson has denied all allegations against him.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.