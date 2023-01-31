A new lawsuit has been filed against Marilyn Manson, with a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her as a 16-year-old and threatening to kill her family if she spoke out.

The historical accusations come from a woman named in court documents as Jane Doe, the NY Post reports.

The lawsuit alleges that Manson sexually assaulted and raped the woman multiple times over a four-year period, beginning a few days after her 16th birthday in September 1995.

Interscope Music and Trent Reznor’s Nothing Records also have claims against them, with the lawsuit alleging both labels promoted and profited off Manson’s sexual deviance – including an apparent penchant for pedophilia.

It is alleged both labels “were well aware of [Manson’s] obsession with child pornography and pedophilia and his desire to expose children across America to sexual themes” and that they promoted this “for added publicity and financial gain,” according to the court documents.

The woman making the allegations said that after the Maryland show, she was among a group of young girls waiting outside Manson’s tour bus, but only she and one other girl were invited inside.

She claims he asked both girls detailed questions about their ages and where their parents were, and took their phone numbers and addresses.

While on the bus, Doe claims, Manson “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including but not limited to forced copulation and vaginal penetration,” while another band member watched.

When he was done, the lawsuit alleges Manson told her to “get the f–k off of my bus” before threatening to kill her family if she spoke about what happened, although weeks later he contacted her at home asking for explicit photographs, before inviting her to a December show via an internet chat group.

She alleges Manson again sexually assaulted her at the show in New Orleans, as well as several times over the course of a month-long tour in 1999, while he was engaged to actress Rose McGowan.

“Plaintiff was lured into Defendants’ dark world of drugs, alcohol, sexual deviance, harassment, abuse and assault,” the suit claims. “[Manson] coerced her to have sex with him. [Manson] often coerced Plaintiff to have sex with him and other band members or his assistant at the same time.”

Manson has been at the centre of multiple sexual abuse and rape allegations, and has had his home raided by Los Angeles police during one investigation. Among the claims, Manson has been accused of locking women in a soundproof room as punishment, and of raping Evan Rachel Wood on set of a music video, which he later denied.