Content Warning: This article about Marilyn Manson discusses assault and violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

An attorney for Marilyn Manson has pleaded not guilty on his behalf to two charges of misdemeanour assault, as Billboard reports.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, is accused of allegedly spitting and blowing his nose on a videographer at a New Hampshire concert in 2019. He surrendered to police in Los Angeles in July in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant in that case.

The musician was charged with two misdemeanour counts of simple assault stemming from the alleged incident on August 19th, 2019 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. Both charges bring with them the possibility of a jail sentence of less than one year and a $2,000 fine if convicted.

An arraignment hearing was scheduled for Thursday, September 2nd, but instead Manson’s attorney pleaded not guilty. A new case status hearing has been scheduled for December 27th.

The videographer in question, Susan Fountain, was in the stage pit area at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion when the alleged assault took place. According to the affidavit, Manson approached her, put his face close to the camera, and spit a “big lougee” at her. She was struck on both hands by saliva.

Manson also allegedly returned again, this time covering one side of his nostril and blowing in the direction of Fountain. She then went to the restroom to wash her hands and arms of Manson’s fluids.

Manson has been dogged by abuse accusations elsewhere in recent years, although he has continuously denied any wrongdoing. In February, actor Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused him, her former partner, of sexual and other physical abuse, alleging that she was “manipulated into submission” during their relationship. Wood was later joined by actor Esmé Bianco, who sued Manson in federal court in Los Angeles for alleged sexual, physical, and emotional abuse.

